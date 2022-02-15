Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.38 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 610.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,707 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 118.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.