Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 476,299 shares of the software company’s stock worth $274,216,000 after purchasing an additional 80,691 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 22.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 18.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

ADBE opened at $474.01 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $605.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

