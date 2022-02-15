Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 45,526 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $109.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

