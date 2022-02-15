Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 224,067 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 190.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 341,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,067 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Livent by 56.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 58.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 677,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter worth about $11,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of LTHM opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

