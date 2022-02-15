Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,765 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $37,949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after buying an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $13,411,000.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.05. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.