Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.77.

CCK opened at $118.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Crown has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $118.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

