Crown (NYSE:CCK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year on year. It has been witnessing strong demand across all product lines and geographies, which are generating strong earnings. The company expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $8.00-$8.20 in 2022. Inflated raw material and freight costs, and supply chain issues will impact results this year. High debt and uncertainties related to the pandemic remain concerns. The company will however gain from the increasing global beverage can demand as consumers preferr cans over other packaging formats. It plans to capitalize on this trend through investing in capacity additions, building new plants and strategic acquisitions. Focus on pricing, cost control and capital allocation will also drive growth for the company.”

Get Crown alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Shares of CCK traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.37. 26,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,891. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Crown by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,360,000 after acquiring an additional 141,177 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,129,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,767,000 after acquiring an additional 169,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Crown by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,822,000 after acquiring an additional 184,022 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC raised its position in Crown by 164.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.