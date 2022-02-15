Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO Sells $28,909.24 in Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $28,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

E Randall Chestnut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, E Randall Chestnut sold 17,800 shares of Crown Crafts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $124,956.00.

Shares of CRWS stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 489,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 25.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

