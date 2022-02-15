CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Trust Co.

Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for 0.8% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $67,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $22,694,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,194. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,785 shares of company stock worth $30,651,055. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

