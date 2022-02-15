CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $277.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $67,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,694,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $180.60 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.13, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

