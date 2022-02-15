Crocs (CROX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $97.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average of $141.72.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

