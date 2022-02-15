Crocs (CROX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $97.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average of $141.72.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

