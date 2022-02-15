Critical Contrast: Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) versus Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Security Federal pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Heritage Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Security Federal and Heritage Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Commerce 0 0 3 0 3.00

Heritage Commerce has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Security Federal.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security Federal and Heritage Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $48.52 million 2.27 $7.05 million $4.25 7.96 Heritage Commerce $162.94 million 4.51 $47.70 million $0.80 15.23

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 27.69% 12.19% 1.16% Heritage Commerce 29.27% 8.17% 0.92%

Risk & Volatility

Security Federal has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Security Federal on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans; online and mobile banking; investment services; home, auto, and business insurance; trust services; credit cards; business loans; and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

