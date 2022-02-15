Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 75,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,939 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $55,570.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 163,500 shares of company stock worth $802,004 and sold 38,000 shares worth $172,220. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the third quarter worth $69,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CXDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

