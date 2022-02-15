Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,313 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AIT opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.46 and a 52 week high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

