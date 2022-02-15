Credit Suisse AG Sells 38,816 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,816 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Navient were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Navient by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

