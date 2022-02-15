Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,714 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,394,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Rogers by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Rogers by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $272.71 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $170.03 and a 12 month high of $274.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.20.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.