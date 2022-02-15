Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,326 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.