Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,326 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

