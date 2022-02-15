Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,828 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 11.3% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $1,516,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 196.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 46,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $717,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

