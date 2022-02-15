Credit Suisse AG Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $10,292,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $202,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,340. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

