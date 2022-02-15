Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 152,446 Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTTR stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Matterport Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

