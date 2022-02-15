Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 152,446 Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,839,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MTTR stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Matterport Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
