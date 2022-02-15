Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,684 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average is $123.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

