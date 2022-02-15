Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 12,610 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

