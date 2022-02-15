Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 278,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after acquiring an additional 973,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 309,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,736,000 after acquiring an additional 534,349 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
