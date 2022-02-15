Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of New Residential Investment worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 167.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

