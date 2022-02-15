Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $270,982,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

