Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 257 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Walt Disney by 103.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.62.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $150.85 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.94. The company has a market capitalization of $274.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

