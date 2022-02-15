Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Shares of CR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.79. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,941. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 23.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crane by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 43.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

