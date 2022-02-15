Craig Hallum Downgrades Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Hold

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSEM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $13.87 on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 475,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,829,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

