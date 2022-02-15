Craig Hallum Downgrades Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Hold

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSEM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $13.87 on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 475,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.
