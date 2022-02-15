CPChain (CPC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $831,650.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, CPChain has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $831,650.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00243888 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005558 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000880 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.