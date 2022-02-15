Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

BASE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.76. 200,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,496. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.95.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,166 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,534,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

