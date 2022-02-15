Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

COTY stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COTY. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

