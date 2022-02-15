Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
COTY stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.12.
Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.
About Coty
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.
