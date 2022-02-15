Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $425,280,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 774.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 475,044 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,960,000 after purchasing an additional 420,728 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $510.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $527.94 and a 200-day moving average of $493.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.