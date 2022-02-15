Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.50

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32), with a volume of 56095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.35).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.56.

Get Cornerstone FS alerts:

About Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS)

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone FS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone FS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.