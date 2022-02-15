Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after buying an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after buying an additional 1,019,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 797,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 453,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Shares of CG opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,204,973 shares of company stock worth $122,060,334 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

