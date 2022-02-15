Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 697.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,809 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,151,000 after purchasing an additional 897,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3,523.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 693,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $7,543,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNB stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

