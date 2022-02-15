Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 6,763 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1,257.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,500 shares of company stock worth $81,529,950. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.42.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $159.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.47 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

