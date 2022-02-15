Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,100 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $273,996,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $101.79 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

