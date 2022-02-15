Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $580.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce sales of $580.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.71 million to $592.59 million. Copa reported sales of $185.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. Copa has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $94.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

