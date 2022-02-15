Contrasting Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CSG Systems International and Clarivate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.05 billion 1.87 $58.71 million $2.25 26.60 Clarivate $1.25 billion 8.24 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -100.94

CSG Systems International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CSG Systems International and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Clarivate 0 2 5 0 2.71

CSG Systems International currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.14%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $24.57, indicating a potential upside of 52.15%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 6.91% 20.39% 6.72% Clarivate -4.31% 4.42% 2.51%

Volatility and Risk

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Clarivate on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc. engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

