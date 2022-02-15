Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.50. Continental Gold shares last traded at C$5.49, with a volume of 502,247 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70.
Continental Gold Company Profile (TSE:CNL)
