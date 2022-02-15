ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Up 8.5%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 301,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,334,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70.

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $330,588.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,965 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,448. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 292,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.