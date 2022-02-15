Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$2,500.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNSWF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,558.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,674.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,725.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,714.63. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,260.00 and a twelve month high of $1,919.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.