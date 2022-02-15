Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,106,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix stock opened at $202.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $994,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

