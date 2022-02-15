Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stake Boosted by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,853,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,399,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after acquiring an additional 506,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

CNXC stock opened at $202.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $208.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $994,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.