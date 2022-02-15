Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stake Boosted by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,853,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,399,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,131,000 after acquiring an additional 506,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.
In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $994,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
