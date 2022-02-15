Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) Receives $10.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

CMPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMPX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,878. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

