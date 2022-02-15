Comparing WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL)

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 19.41% 2.98% 0.35% Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. WVS Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WVS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WVS Financial and Cullman Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and Cullman Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.61 $1.30 million N/A N/A Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WVS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Summary

WVS Financial beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Cullman Bancorp

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

