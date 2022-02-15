Comparing TuanChe (TC) & Its Peers

TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare TuanChe to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TuanChe has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of TuanChe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TuanChe and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 1 0 0 2.00 TuanChe Competitors 1235 6183 11482 331 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.86%. Given TuanChe’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TuanChe has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe -19.27% -31.01% -19.02% TuanChe Competitors -18.67% -58.65% 2.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TuanChe and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $50.61 million -$24.99 million -3.06 TuanChe Competitors $2.95 billion $352.52 million 2.58

TuanChe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe. TuanChe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TuanChe competitors beat TuanChe on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

