Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €170.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €170.00 ($193.18) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ML. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €171.00 ($194.32) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €163.00 ($185.23).

Shares of EPA ML traded down €3.30 ($3.75) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €144.75 ($164.49). 658,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €139.98. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a one year high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

