Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIGI. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.