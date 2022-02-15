Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cohu stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 500.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth about $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

